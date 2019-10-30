UPDATE: Police Arrest Famed USA Tumbling Coach for Haymarket Sexual Assaults on Minor

UPDATED: Oct. 30 at 3:35 p.m.

The Prince William Police arrested Sergio Galvez former USA Tumbling Coach for sexual assault on a teen in the Haymarket area over a decade ago.

He had been working at Capital Gymnastics National Training Center in Burke, Virginia at the time of the incidents.

Galvez made national news approximately one year ago when he was accused of sexual misconduct with at least four other young victims.

The USA Gymnastics Board of Directors and Safe Sport forced Galvez to resign ahead of the 2018 World Trampoline and Tumbling Championships in Russia.

In July 2019, detectives with the Special Victims Unit began an investigation into sexual abuse committed in the Haymarket area of Prince William County between August 2007 and November 2008.

“Information regarding the alleged encounters were initially received through a tip to the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) who then notified Prince William County police of the accusations,” said police spokesman Sgt. Jonathan Perok.

During the investigation, Prince William County detectives determined that the victim, who was between 16 and 17 years of age at the time of the offenses, was sexually assaulted by the accused on more than one occasion during the above timeframe.

At the time of the incidents, the accused was the victim’s gymnastics coach while she was undergoing training at a gymnastics center in Burke, Virginia.

The alleged encounters reportedly took place at locations in the Haymarket area when the accused resided in Prince William County.

Following the investigation, Sergio Rene Galvez, 47, of Rockpointe Drive, Clifton, Virginia was arrested on October 29 and charged with 3 counts of taking indecent liberties with a child by a custodian.

His court date is pending. He has been released on a $20,000 secured bond.

This case was investigated with assistance from the FBI’s Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force and Fairfax County police.

“We never rule out other victims and would look into any accusations brought forth if the offense location was determined to be in Prince William County,” Perok said.

Anyone with additional information or tips is asked to contact the FBI Washington Field Office at 202.278.2000.

