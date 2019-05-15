Police Arrest Haymarket Man for Fatal Gainesville Hit & Run

Investigators from the Prince William Police Crash Investigation Unit arrested Raymond Alexander Robinson, of Haymarket, Tuesday, in connection to a fatal hit and run that killed a young man in the area of Sudley Road near Catharpin Road in Gainesville on Sept. 22, 2018, around 2 a.m.

The victim was a 17-year-old male of Maryland whose identity has not been released. He had completed exterior work at a residence and appeared to be having trying to get out of the way of the in-coming sedan.

“A tip received in September 2018 led investigators to a vehicle possibly involved in the incident,” said police spokesperson Sgt. Jonathan Perok.

Police found that a vehicle registered to Robinson that had damage consistent with being involved in the crash. Evidence collected from the initial scene and the located vehicle were processed.

Police previously reported that they suspected the vehicle was a 2005-2010, white, 4-door Chrysler 300 with damage to the front driver’s side of the vehicle.

“The results from the analysis ultimately connected the accused to the collision that killed the victim,” Perok said.

According to Prince William Police, the victim, a family member and a co-worker were completing a seal coat job of a driveway at a residence the aforementioned area at the time of the collision. Just prior to the collision, the juvenile and the family member were sitting inside of a parked truck facing the wrong direction on Sudley Road with the vehicle headlights on.

Neither party were wearing reflective vests nor were roadway signs or cones in place along the roadway warning of the obstruction. The white sedan was traveling westbound and approached the truck facing eastbound in the wrong travel lane.

The speed limit along Sudley Road in the area is posted 50 miles per hour. Believing the sedan would strike the truck, the juvenile and family member exited the vehicle. The family member was able to safely get out of the roadway while the juvenile exited the truck and attempted to cross the adjacent eastbound travel lane.

At the same time, the sedan swerved around the truck and struck the juvenile while he attempted to cross in the roadway.

The striking vehicle stopped a short distance away from the scene before continuing westbound on Sudley Road. The driver never exited the vehicle.

The juvenile died as a result of his injuries at the scene. No other injuries were reported.

Following the investigation, investigators obtained arrest warrants for Raymond Alexander Robinson who turned himself over to police on May 14.

Raymond Alexander Robinson, 34, of Smithey Drive in Haymarket was charged with involuntary manslaughter and felony hit & run.

His court date has been set for July 22, 2019. He is being held without bond.

Fatal Crash Investigation *UPDATE [Previously Released]

Upon analyzing evidence collected from the scene, investigators from the Crash Investigation Unit believe the striking vehicle involved in the fatal hit & run crash that occurred in the area of Sudley Rd near Catharpin Rd in Gainesville was a 2005-2010, white, 4-door Chrysler 300 with damage to the front driver’s side of the vehicle.

The vehicle struck and killed a Maryland teen shortly before 2:30 a.m. on September 22 before continuing westbound on Sudley Road. Due to legal restrictions, the identity of the juvenile victim is continuing to be withheld pending the ongoing criminal investigation.

Fatal Crash Investigation [Previously Released] –

On September 22 at 2:29 a.m., investigators from the Crash Investigation Unit responded to the area of Sudley Road near Catharpin Road in Gainesville (20155) to investigate a crash involving a pedestrian.

The investigation revealed a white, 4-door sedan was traveling westbound on Sudley Road when the vehicle struck a pedestrian, identified as a 17-year-old male juvenile.

The juvenile, a family member, and co-worker were completing a seal coat job of a driveway at a residence in the above area at the time of the collision. Just prior to the collision, the juvenile and the family member were sitting inside of a parked truck facing the wrong direction on Sudley Road with the vehicle headlights on.

Neither party were wearing reflective vests nor were roadway signs or cones in place along the roadway warning of the obstruction. The white sedan was traveling westbound and approached the truck facing eastbound in the wrong travel lane.

The speed limit along Sudley Rd in the area is posted 50MPH. Believing the sedan would strike the truck, the juvenile and family member exited the vehicle. The family member was able to safely get out of the roadway while the juvenile exited the truck and attempted to cross the adjacent eastbound travel lane.

At the same time, the sedan swerved around the truck and struck the juvenile while he attempted to cross in the roadway. The striking vehicle stopped a short distance away from the scene before continuing westbound on Sudley Road.

The driver never exited the vehicle. The juvenile died as a result of his injuries at the scene. No other injuries were reported. Investigators are working to identify the driver of the striking vehicle.

Due to legal restrictions, the identity of the juvenile victim is being withheld.

Information provided by the Prince William Police Department.

© 2019, Bristow Beat. All rights reserved.