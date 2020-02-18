Police Arrest Man for Abduction, Strangulation of Woman in Bristow

Prince William officers responded to investigate an abduction, Monday, Feb. 17 at 4:34 a.m., that was reported to have occurred at a residence located in the 13700 block of Denham Way in Bristow earlier that morning.

The victim, a 21-year-old woman, reported to police that she and an acquaintance were involved in a verbal altercation that escalated.

During the encounter, the accused put his hands around the victim’s neck and took her cell phone to prevent her from calling the police.

Eventually, the accused forced the victim into her own vehicle where he proceeded to strike her in the head. The victim was able to retrieve her cell phone and called the police.

Officers located the vehicle in the area of Lee Highway and Vint Hill Road where a traffic stop was conducted, and the accused was detained. The victim reported minor injuries.

During the investigation, the accused was determined not to have a valid driver’s license. Following the investigation, the accused, identified as, Tyler Dane Kestner was arrested.

Arrested on February 17:

Police charged Tyler Dane Kestner, 24, of Coventry Road in Bealeton with abduction, strangulation, unauthorized use of a vehicle, preventing the summoning of law enforcement, assault & battery and driving without a license

His court date is April 15, 2020. He is being held without bond.

