Police Arrest Man for Assault & Batter on a Law Enforcement Officer at Manassas Sheetz

Prince William Police arrested a Nokesville man at Sheetz Sunday who was then charged for several crimes including assault and battery on a Law Enforcement Officer.

Officers responded to the Sheetz located at 11774 Sudley Manor Drive in Manassas (20109), Prince William to investigate a disorderly person, Jan. 7 at 10:39 p.m.

“Several callers reported to police that an unknown man was inside the store assaulting citizens and ransacking the business,” said police spokesman Officer Nathan Probus. “When officers arrived and made contact with the suspect inside of the store, they determined that the man was under the influence of a narcotic.”

When officers attempted to detain the accused, he resisted and a struggle ensued. Officers deployed a TASER and the accused was eventually subdued and detained with the assistance of multiple officers.

The accused, identified as Stewart Lewis Skinner, 47, of Farmview Road in Nokesville, was transported to a local hospital for treatment of minor injuries then taken to the Adult Detention Center

Following the investigation, Skinner was charged with one count of assault & battery on a LEO, one count of felony destruction of property, four counts of assault & battery, one count of disorderly conduct, one count of being intoxicated in public, and one count of obstruction of justice.

Skinner’s court date has been set for Feb. 8, 2018. He is being held without bond.

