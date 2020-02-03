Police Arrest Man for Assault of LEO at 2 Silos Brewing Co.

Prince William Police Officers responded to 2 Silos Brewing Company located at 9925 Discovery Boulevard in Manassas (20109) to investigate an intoxicated person, February 1 at 11:28 p.m.

The investigation revealed that an adult male, later identified as Steven Thomas Nold, was asked to leave the restaurant after becoming disorderly.

The security staff detained the accused after he attempted to strike a staff member. Officers arrived and took custody of him after he was determined to be intoxicated.

“While attempting to place the accused inside the police vehicle, he refused to follow officers’ commands and actively resisted,” said police spokeswoman Officer Renee Carr. “During the encounter, the suspect spat on and kicked the officers.”

After a brief struggle, the accused was taken into custody without further incident. No injuries were reported. Following the investigation, the accused, identified as was arrested.

Police arrested Steven Thomas Nold, 35, of N. View Circle in Warrenton, on Feb. 1, 2020. He was charged with 2 counts of assault & battery on LEO, 1 count of disorderly conduct and 1 count of intoxicated in public .

His court date has been set for March 13, 2020. He is being held on a $5,000 Secured Bond.

