Police Arrest Man for Brandishing Machete at Man, 3-Year-Old

Prince William Police arrested a local man accused of brandishing a machete at a man who was holding a three-year-old child at the time.

On August 13 at 7:55 p.m., officers responded to the 10100 block of Cannon Ball Court in Manassas (20109) to investigate a subject with a weapon.

The victim, a 38-year-old man of Woodbridge, reported to police that he was walking home when he was confronted by an acquaintance, who began to yell and threaten him.

During the encounter, the accused retrieved a machete from his vehicle then chased the victim into his home. The victim was was holding a three-year-old girl in his arms at the time.

The victim secured his door, and the accused fled the area in his vehicle.

The accused returned a short time later and continued to threaten the victim until he eventually left the area again.

Officers locate the accused at a restaurant on Liberia Avenue in Manassas, where he was drinking. They detained him there for a short time.

Following the investigation, the accused, identified as Edgar Gregorio Medina Ayala was arrested.

Arrested on August 13:

Edgar Gregorio Medina Ayala, 46, of 9255 Taney Road in Manassas. He was charged with brandishing a machete, assault & battery, and public intoxication

His court date has been set for September 24, 2018. He is being held without bond.

