Police Arrest Man for Domestic Assault, Abduction in Manassas

Prince William Police arrested a man for assaulting a woman in her Manassas home, making threats towards her family and preventing the family from leaving the residence, Christmas Eve.

December 24 at 8:20 p.m., officers responded to a residence located in the 9800 block of Nimitz Court in Manassas (20109) to investigate a domestic assault.

The victim, a 26-year-old woman, reported to police that she and an acquaintance, Julio Caesar Hernandez Castro, were involved in a verbal altercation that escalated physically.

According to police, Hernandez Castro pushed the victim onto a bed during the encounter.

“Another family member, a 13-year-old female, attempted to intervene and was also assaulted by the accused,” said police spokesman, Officer Nathan Probus.

A second family member, a 50-year-old man, confronted the accused over the altercation in another part of the home. This evolved into a struggle between the two men.

At this point, the accused made threats towards the family member and prevented the man from leaving the room. The parties eventually separated and police were contacted.

Minor injuries were reported. Following the investigation, Hernandez Castro was arrested.

Police arrested Julio Caesar Hernandez Castro, 28, of the 9800 block of Nimitz Court in Manassas on Dec. 24.

He was charged with 1 count of abduction and 3 counts of domestic assault & battery.

A court date is pending. He is being held without bond.

