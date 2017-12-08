Police Arrest Man for Nokesville 7-Eleven Robbery

Prince William detectives from the Robbery Unit obtained warrants, Dec. 7, for the arrest of the suspect involved in a robbery that occurred at the 7-Eleven convenient store located at 13050 Nokesville Road in Nokesville, June 7.

The suspect, identified as Jake Thomas Love, was connected to the investigation as the result of evidence recovered at the scene. The suspect was located and arrested without incident in Manassas.

The suspect is Jake Thomas Love, 24, of 7588 Pine St in Manassas. He has been charged with robbery and use of a firearm in commission of a felony.

Love’s court date has been set for Feb. 7, 2018. He is being held without bond.

Armed Robbery [Previously Released]: June 7 at 3:41 a.m., officers responded to the 7-Eleven convenient store located at 13050 Nokesville Road in Nokesville (20181) to investigate a robbery. An employee of the business reported to police that an unknown man entered the store, brandished a gun, and took an undisclosed amount of money before leaving the business on foot. A police K-9 searched for the suspect who was not located. There were no injuries reported. Suspect Description: White male, unknown age, 5’7’’, and unknown weight. Last seen wearing a grey jacket, black pants with white stripes, and black shoes.

© 2017, Bristow Beat. All rights reserved.