Police Arrest Man for Road-Rage Shooting in Gainesville

Shooting into an Occupied Vehicle – On March 13 at 12:06 p.m., Prince William County Police Officers responded to the area of Linton Hall Road and Lee Highway in Gainesville to investigate a brandishing.

The victim, an adult male, reported to police that he was involved in a road

rage incident with the driver of another vehicle while traveling on Lee Highway,

“The investigation revealed that the accused brandished a firearm before shooting at the victim’s vehicle. The victim pulled over in the above area and notified police,” said police spokeswoman Officer Renee Carr.

No injuries were reported. The passenger side of the victim’s vehicle sustained damage from the shooting.

The victim observed the license plate on the suspect vehicle which led officers to identify and locate the accused, Brady Michael Simmons.

Following the investigation, police arrested Simmons.

The weapon was later determined to be a BB gun and was located by officers.

On Mar. 13, police charged Brady Michael Simmons, 22, of Buschwood Mews in Gainesville with brandishing and shooting into an occupied vehicle, on March 13.

His court date is set for July 7, 2020. Bond is unavailable.

Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in this report is asked to contact the Prince William County Police Department tipline at 703.792.7000 or submit a webtip to: www.pwcgov.org/policetip

