Police Arrest Man for Road Rage Shooting on PW Parkway

Prince William Police arrested a man Sunday for shooting two men in an occupied vehicle. Police believe the incident was a result of road rage.

Officers responded to the area of Prince William Parkway and Sudley Manor Drive in Manassas, Aug 25 at 7 p.m., to investigate a subject with a gun.

The investigation revealed that the victims, a 53-year-old man and a 54-year-old man, were traveling in a Chevrolet Impala. As the vehicle exited I-66 onto the Prince William Pkwy, they encountered a Nissan Versa ahead of them.

As the victims passed the other vehicle, the driver of that vehicle, identified as the accused, brandished a handgun and fired multiple rounds into the Impala, striking both occupants of the vehicle in the lower body.

The accused pulled over near Sudley Manor Drive and contacted police. The victims continued driving and were located in Manassas City. Both victims were transported to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

“This incident appeared to have stemmed from a road rage incident,” said police spokeswoman Renee Carr.

Aug. 25, following an investigation, police arrested Tyrone Lee Ambers, 38 of Shenandoah Common Way in Front Royal, Virginia. They charged him with 2 counts of malicious wounding and 2 counts of shooting into a vehicle.

His court date has been set for September 18, 2019. Bond is unavailable.

Police did not release a photo of the accused.

