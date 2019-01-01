Police Arrest Man for Sexual Assault of Bristow 5-Year-Old

Prince William County Police recently arrested a Purcellville man accused of sexually assaulting a Bristow 5-year-old girl on Christmas day.

Dec. 27, detectives from the Prince William County Special Victims Unit responded to investigate a sexual assault that was reported to have occurred at a residence in Bristow (20136) on Dec. 25.

“The investigation revealed that the victim, a 5-year-old girl, was sexually assaulted by the accused, a family member, while he was visiting the home,” said police spokesman Sgt. Jonathan Perok.

Following the investigation, detectives obtained a warrant for the arrest of the accused, identified as Andrew William Sutermeister. The accused was arrested without incident at his home in Loudoun County on Dec. 28.

Andrew William Sutermeister, 38, of South 11st in Purcellville was charged with aggravated sexual battery.

His court date is pending. He is being held without bond.

