Police Arrest Man for Sexually Assaulting Teen Co-Worker at Haymarket Walmart

A Gainesville man was arrested, Sunday, and charged with sexual battery for assaulting a female co-worker, who is also a minor.

November 26 at 9:24 p.m., officers responded to the Walmart located at 6530 Trading Square in Haymarket to investigate an assault.

The victim, a 16-year-old female, reported to police that a coworker identified as Sultan A. Ruzi inappropriately touched her while the two were working inside the store.

“When officers arrived, the accused had already left the store for the evening and was later located at his residence in Gainesville,” said police spokesperson, Sgt. Jonathan Perok.

Nov. 26, following an investigation, police arrested Sultan A. Ruzi, Nov. 26, following an investigation.

Ruzi, 62, resides on Jennell Drive in Gainesville.

He was charged with sexual battery. His court date is currently pending. Bond is unavailable.

© 2017, Bristow Beat. All rights reserved.