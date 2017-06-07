Police Arrest Man for Strangulation of Gainesville Woman

Prince William Police Officers responded to a residence located on Peggy’s Court in Gainesville to investigate a domestic assault, June 4 at 5:45 p.m.

The victim, a 31-year-old woman of Gainesville, reported to police that she and the accused, an acquaintance, were involved in a verbal altercation, which escalated.

“During the encounter, the accused pushed the victim to the floor and attempted to suffocate her before striking the victim more than once,” said police spokesperson Office Nathan Probus. “The parties eventually separated and police were contacted.”

Minor injuries were reported.

The accused left the area prior to officers arriving at the home. The accused was later located and arrested following a traffic stop without further incident.

Arrested on June 4: [No photo available]

Ali Ahmed Chohan, 33, of Peggy’s Court in Gainesville was charged with strangulation. His court date is pending. Bond is unavailable.

The accused named above should be considered innocent until proven guilty. The article was derived from a Prince William Crime Report dated June 5, 2017.

© 2017, Staff. All rights reserved.