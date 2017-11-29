Police Arrest Man Wanted for Nokesville Sexual Assault

An Orange County man was arrested, last week, for the assault and battery of a Manassas woman at a Nokesville residents on Nov. 8.

Gustive Warren Hansley, wanted for an assault and a burglary, which occurred at a residence located in the 12000 block of Hazelwood Drive in Nokesville, Nov. 8, was located in Spotsylvania County and arrested, Nov. 23.

Gustive Warren Hansley, 21, of the 32000 block of Angus Court in Locus Grove was charged with burglary, assault & battery, and destruction of property.

Hansley’s court date is pending. He is being held without bond. No photo of the accused was released.

Burglary | Assault and Battery [Previously Released] Nov. 8 at 9:54 p.m., officers responded to a residence located in the 12000 block of Hazelwood Drive in Nokesville (20112) to investigate an assault. The victim, a 27-year-old woman of Manassas, reported to police that the accused, an acquaintance, entered the residence through an unlocked door without her consent. During the encounter, the accused assaulted the victim. The parties eventually separated and the victim contacted police. The accused fled the area prior to officers arriving. Minor injuries were reported by the victim. Following the investigation, officers obtained warrants for the arrest of the accused, identified as Gustive Warren Hansley.

