Police Arrest Manassas City Teen for Social Media Threat Against Schools

Manassas City Police arrested a Osbourn High School student after he posted a social media threat to two Manassas City Public Schools on Instagram. A rifle was featured in the photo.

Oct. 21 at approximately 7:14 p.m., the Manassas City Police Department received information about a threat to Manassas City Schools.

Through investigation it was determined a threat was made on social media directed towards students and faculty at Osbourn High School and Baldwin Elementary School. An image of an assault rifle was attached to the Instagram post.

Detectives identified and arrested a 15-year-old resident of Manassas in connection with the case. The suspect was identified as a 9th grade student at Osbourn High School.

His name is being withheld as he is a minor.

Investigators discovered the threats were NOT CREDIBLE and the suspect DID NOT have the means to carry out the threat.

The photograph depicted in the threatening post was not taken by the suspect but was obtained via the internet. Investigators determined the suspect was acting.

The suspect was charged with two felony counts of making threats to commit serious harm to persons on school property. He is currently being held without bond.

There was continued police presence at Manassas City Schools throughout the day.

Manassas City Police arrested a 15-year-old resident of Manassas.

He is charged with threats of serious bodily harm to persons on school property.

Manassas City Police released this statement on its Facebook page.

The Manassas City Police Department would like to thank everyone for their patience and participation and support as this investigation unfolded. Your collective vigilance allowed us to work diligently to reach what we believe to be a successful outcome. We continue to investigate school threats seriously to ensure each Manassas City Public Schools student is provided a safe, secure environment in which they can learn and develop. Again, we thank you.

Previously Released:

UPDATE ARREST:

Through investigation detectives and officers have identified and located a suspect in reference to the social media threat against Osbourn High School and Baldwin Elementary School was posted on Instagram.

A suspect is currently being held in police custody with criminal charges pending. We will continue to provide any additional updates.

Threat to Schools

This evening (Sunday, Oct. 20), the Manassas City Police Department was notified of a threat against Osbourn High School and Baldwin Elementary School. The threat was made over the social media platfor Instagram. Members of the Patrol services Division and Investigative Services Division are actively investigating the situation. The investigation is in the very early stages. As a precaution, there will be increased police presence at both campuses tomorrow. We will keep everyone updated if/when more information becomes available.

The information was shared by Manassas Police Department. Public Information Officers include Charles Sharp, Sarah Maroney and Sgt. Justin Lehman.

© 2018, Bristow Beat. All rights reserved.