Police Arrest Manassas Man Accused of Choking, Sexual Assault of Juveniles

Prince William Police arrested a Prince William Manassas man, Marlon Salvador Duarte Ramos, last Tuesday, for sexual battery, forms of child abuse and threats to kill and burn.

Nov. 28, detectives with the Special Victims Bureau along with Child Protective Services responded to investigate alleged child abuse at a residence located in Manassas (20109). The investigation revealed that the accused assaulted and choked two family members, both female juveniles, on multiple occasions since August of 2016.

Several family members confronted the accused on Nov. 27, following a recent physical assault.

“During the encounter, the accused brandished a machete and threatened to kill the family members and burn the residence,” said police spokesperson, Officer Nathan Probus. The parties eventually separated.

One of the victims reported the incident to a school counselor who then contacted the police.

During the investigation, one of the victims also disclosed that the accused inappropriately touched her sometime during the summer of 2017. Following the investigation, the accused, identified as Marlon Salvador Duarte Ramos, was arrested without incident.

Marlon Salvador Duarte Ramos, 35, of Manassas, was charged with 1 count of aggravated sexual battery, 1 count of threats to burn, 2 counts of cruelty to children, 1 count of threats to kill, and 1 count of brandishing a machete.

His court date is pending. He is being held without bond.

Duarte Ramos’s address is being withheld to protect the victims’ privacy.

