Police Arrest Manassas Man for Strangulation, Domestic Assault

Prince William Police arrested a Manassas man New Year’s morning for the alleged strangulation of a female acquaintance at his home.

Jan. 1 at 5:40 a.m., Prince William Police Officers responded to a residence located in the 7600 block of Shelly Lane in Manassas (20109) to investigate a domestic assault.

The victim, a 31-year-old woman, reported to police that she and accused, an acquaintance, were involved in a verbal confrontation which escalated.

“During the encounter, the accused pushed the victim onto a couch then grabbed her throat and choked her,” said police spokesman, Officer Nathan Probus.

The parties eventually separated and police were contacted. Minor injuries were reported.

Following the investigation, the accused, identified as Jose Angel Quinteros Acosta, was arrested.

Jose Angel Quinteros Acosta, 27, of Shelley Lane in Manassas was charged with with strangulation and domestic assault & battery.

His court date is pending. He is being held without bond.

