Police Arrest Maryland Man for Assault on Man at Manassas Hotel

Prince William Police arrested a Maryland man, Tuesday, for assaulting an acquaintance of his at the Wyndam Garden Hotel in Manassas, Prince William County. He also prevented his friend from calling the police.

Officers responded to the Wyndham Garden hotel located at 10800 Vandor Lane in Manassas (20109), June 12 at 5:45 p.m., to investigate an assault. The investigation revealed that the accused was involved in a verbal altercation inside one of the hotel rooms with an acquaintance, a 33-year-old man, which escalated.

“During the encounter, the accused began to fight with the victim. When the victim attempted to call police, the accused grabbed the phone and prevented the victim from completing the phone call,” said police spokesperson Officer Nathan Probus.

The accused chased the victim when he attempted to flee the room and ran into the hallway. The accused caught the victim and continued to assault him until the parties eventually separated.

When officers arrived, they located the accused a short time later and detained him without incident. Minor injuries were reported.

Following the investigation, the accused, identified as Khoran Zeine Pope, was charged.

Police arrested Khoran Zeine Pope, 25, of 225 Diamond Dr in Walkersville, Maryland on June 12. He was charged with malicious wounding and preventing the summoning of a law enforcement officer

His court date has been set for July 26, 2018. He is being held without bond.

