Police Arrest Nokesville Couple for Strangulation, Domestic Assault

Prince William officers responded to a residence located in the 13100 block of Lakehill Drive in Nokesville (20181)on Sept. 5 at 10:50 p.m. to investigate a domestic.

The investigation revealed that two acquaintances, identified as David Michael Maresca and Kushboo Razmowar, were involved in a verbal altercation that escalated into two separate physical altercations.

During the first encounter, Razmowar bit Maresca on the shoulder. At short time later, Maresco allegedly pushed Razowar to the ground and grabbed her by the neck, choking her. The parties eventually separated, and the police were contacted. Minor injuries were reported. Following the investigation, both of the accused were arrested.

David Michael Maresca, 43, of 13159 Lakehill Drive in Nokesville, was arrested Sept. 6, charged with strangulation. His court date is pending. He is being held without bond.

Kushboo Razmowar, 24, of 8901 Side Hill Dr in Warrenton [No Photo Available], was arrested Sept. 6 and charged with domestic assault & battery. Her court date is pending. She was released on a court summons.

