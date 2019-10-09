Police Arrest Nokesville Man for Brandishing Firearm at Victim

Prince William County officers arrested a man for brandishing a firearm on Fitzwater Drive in Nokesville.

According to police, on Sept.30, investigating officers obtained additional information that led to the identity of the suspect sought in connection to the brandishing incident that occurred on Sept. 25.

The suspect reportedly brandished a gun while in his vehicle and following 19-year-old man who was on foot. While brandishing his gun, the suspect reportedly threatened the victim.

During the investigation, a warrant was obtained against the suspect, identified as David Lee Lester, of Fitzwater Drive in Nokesville. On October 2, the suspect was served and released on a summons.

He has been charged with brandishing. His court date has been set for November 13, 2019.

[Previously Released]

On September 25 at 9:06 p.m., officers responded to the 13000 block of Fitzwater Drive in Nokesville to investigate a brandishing.

The victim, a 19-year-old man, was walking in that area when he was approached by a white pickup truck driven by a man who the victim had encountered previously.

During the encounter, the suspect brandished a handgun and pointed it towards the victim. When the victim attempted to flee on foot, the suspect caught up to him and threatened the victim.

The suspect then fled the area in the truck towards Aden Road. The victim remained on scene and contacted the police. No injuries were reported. The investigation continues.

