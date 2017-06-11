Police Arrest NoVa Man for Strangulation, Abduction of Gainesville Woman

Police have apprehended the man who was wanted in connection with a strangulation and abduction incident on Fowler Mill Drive in Gainesville reported on May 19.

George Al Vassie of Vienna was was arrested without incident, June 6, according to Prince William Police spokesman Officer Steven Mattos.

George Al Vassie, 32, of Talahi Road SE in Vienna was charged with strangulation, abduction and domestic assault & battery. His court date is pending. Bond is unavailable

Previously Released:

On May 19 at 1:24 p.m., officers responded to a residence located on Fowlers Mill Drive in Gainesville to investigate a domestic.

The victim, a 33-year-old woman of Gainesville, reported to police that she and the accused, an acquaintance, were involved in a verbal altercation which escalated.

During the encounter, the accused put his fingers in the victim’s mouth choking her. The victim was eventually able to break free and another family contacted police. Minor injuries were reported.

Following the investigation, officers obtained warrants for the arrest of the accused, identified as George Al Vassie II.

The accused listed above should be considered innocent until proven guilty. This article was taken from the Prince William Police Crime Report dated June 7, 2017.

