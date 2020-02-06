UPDATED: Police Arrest Potomac MS Teacher for Assaulting Student

A School Resource Officer (SRO) at Potomac Middle School, located at 3130 Panther Pride Drive in Dumfries, was notified of an alleged assault by a teacher against a student that was reported to have on Jan. 16.

The investigation revealed that a verbal altercation occurred between the teacher and the student over a confiscated cell phone. The altercation escalated when the student attempted to retrieve the phone from the teacher.

During the encounter, the teacher, David Schaller, allegedly shoved the victim, identified as a 13-year-old male student, causing him to fall to the ground, said police spokesperson Office Renee Carr.

The incident took place in a hallway within the school during school hours. No injuries were reported by the victim.

The incident was jointly investigated with Child Protective Services.

On February 5, following the investigation, police arrested the accused, David Schaller, 55, of Joplin Court in Stafford, and charged his with assault and battery The accused is a teacher with Prince William County Public Schools.

His court date is pending. He has been released on a court summons.

UPDATED: Feb. 6 at 11:32 a.m. (new information below)

Principal Kevin Smith of Potomac Middle School sent out an email to parents, Feb. 6, addressing the arrest.

Smith said that while the incident occurred in January, limited information was available at that time. At this juncture, Mr. Schall has been placed on leave. The student was not hurt.

© 2020, Bristow Beat. All rights reserved.