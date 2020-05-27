Police Arrest President of Battlefield HS Athletic Booster Club for Embezzlement

Detectives with the Prince William County Property Crimes Bureau began an investigation involving funds reported missing by the Battlefield High School Athletic Booster’s Club (ABC).

The investigation revealed that the president of the ABC, identified as Matthew M. Jones, received funds which were to be used for sports camps held in the summer of 2019.

Detectives learned that between May and November 2019, the accused fraudulently embezzled over $7,000 from the ABC and then used that money for personal gain.

On May 25, 2020, following the investigation, detectives obtained a warrant for the arrest of the accused, identified as Matthew M. Jones who turned himself in to police that same day.

Matthew M. Jones, 44, of Waterloo Bridge Circle in Haymarket was charged with felony embezzlement. His court date has been set for Sept. 2, 2020. Bond is unavailable.

Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in this report is asked to contact the Prince William County Police Department tipline at 703.792.7000 or submit a webtip to: www.pwcgov.org/policetip.