Police Arrest Ride Service Driver for Rape, Sexual Assault in Gainesville

Prince William Police arrested a LYFT driver, July 18, Wednesday, for the rape and sexual assault of a Gainesville passenger.

July 18 at 9:28 p.m., officers responded to investigate a sexual assault, which was reported to have occurred in the Gainesville (20155) area of Prince William County earlier that morning.

The investigation revealed that the victim, a 33-year-old woman, was sexually assaulted by the accused, a driver for LYFT, near her residence in Gainesville.

The victim contacted LYFT via the phone app earlier that morning, shortly after midnight, to request a ride to her residence.

Upon arriving in the area of her home, the accused allegedly assaulted the victim.

The victim returned to her residence and contacted police later that day. Following the investigation, the accused, identified as Amir Sami Handouk, was arrested.

Arrested on July 20: Amir Sami Handouk, 33, of 1998 Fairfax Pike, White Post, Virginia. Handouk was charged with rape and object sexual penetration

His court date is pending. He is being held without bond.

