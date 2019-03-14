Police Arrest Stonewall MS Student for Strangulation of Another Student

A student at Stonewall Middle School in Manassas, Prince William County, Virginia has been charged with strangulation of a classmate.

On March 5 at 2:42 p.m., the School Resource Officer at Stonewall Middle School located at 10100 Lomond Drive in Manassas (20109) began an investigation into an assault that had occurred on school property.

The investigation revealed that two 12-year-old girls were involved in a verbal altercation that escalated.

“During the encounter, the accused struck the victim in the upper body and then grabbed her neck obstructing her airflow,” said police spokeswoman Renee Carr.

The parties were separated and the SRO was notified. Following the investigation, petitions were obtained against the assailant on March 12.

A 12-year-old girl of Manassas was charged with strangulation on Mar. 12, 2019.

Her court date is pending. this is situation is being handled by court services.

Because the suspect is a minor, police will not release her name or photo.

This information was released on Mar. 13, 2019.

