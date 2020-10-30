Police Arrest Teen for Bomb Threat Made to Prince William Jewish Temple

On October 26, detectives with the Prince William Police Violent Crimes Unit identified and located the suspect involved in the threatening voicemail message left at the Jewish Temple of Congregation Ner Shalom, located at 14010 Spriggs Road in Woodbridge, on August 21.

“Following the investigation, the accused as a 16-year-old male juvenile, was charged. The case will be handled by juvenile court services,” said officer Renee Carr.

A 16-year-old male, of Manassas was charged on Oct. 26 with threats to bomb.

Bomb Threat [Previously Released] – On August 21 at 6:17 p.m., officers responded to investigate a threatening message that was reported to have occurred at the Jewish Temple of Congregation Ner Shalom located at 14010 Spriggs Road in Woodbridge (22193) earlier that evening.

The investigation revealed that a message was left on the temple’s voicemail including inappropriate language and the threat of a bomb. A police K-9 responded and searched the area for any bombs that were not located. At this time.

