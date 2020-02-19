Police Arrest Teen for Brandishing Firearm at Manassas Mall

Brandishing | Possession of a Firearm by a Minor – Prince William Police Officers responded to the Manassas Mall located at 8300 Sudley Road in Manassas, Prince William to investigate the brandishing of a firearm by a juvenile, Monday, Feb. 17 at 8 p.m.

A 31-year-old male and a 31-year-old female reported to police that a teenage male brandished a firearm at them following a verbal altercation in the food court.

The investigation revealed that a teenage male and three females had thrown food at a man and woman they did not know. The two groups began quarreling until the accused approached the couple at their table. At that time, the juvenile proceeded to lift his shirt and brandish a firearm that was concealed in his waistband. The victims then separated themselves from him and contacted the police.

Responding officers made contact with teen, who fled from officers and exited the mall after abandoning a puppy he was carrying. The puppy was not injured.

During the foot pursuit, the accused tossed the firearm in the mall parking lot and attempted to hide behind a vehicle. Officers located the accused and took him into custody without further incident. Police also located the firearm in the parking lot and collected it.

In the suspect’s vehicle, officers found a fully loaded magazine and marijuana. Following the investigation, the suspect, a 16-year-old male juvenile of Manassas, was charged with 2 counts of brandishing a firearm, 1 count of possession of a firearm by person under 18 years of age, 1 count of possession of a concealed firearm, 1 count of possession of marijuana and 1 count of animal cruelty.

His court date is pending. He is being held at the Prince William Juvenile Detention Center.

Police also detained his three female friends and charged them with possession of marijuana.