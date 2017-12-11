Police Arrest Teen for Stabbing of Another Teen in Gainesville

Prince William Police arrested 17-year-old Gainesville male for the alleged stabbing another male teen during a drug transaction in Gainesville, Sunday.

Dec. 10 at 4:24 p.m., officers responded to investigate a stabbing, which reportedly occurred in the 15600 block of Lee Highway [Route 29] in Gainesville, earlier that afternoon.

The investigation revealed the victim, a 16-year-old male, was stabbed during a drug transaction.

After the encounter, the victim drove to his residence where police were contacted. The victim was flown to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

“The accused was located a short time later at his residence near the offense location in Gainesville where he was detained without further incident,” said police spokesman, Officer Nathan Probus.

Following the investigation, the accused was arrested. The investigation continues.

The accused has been charged with aggravated malicious wounding.

His court date is pending. He is being held at the Juvenile Detention Center.

As the accused is a juvenile, his name is being protected. Also, no photo will be released.

