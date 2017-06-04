Police Arrest Two for Burglarizing Bristow Home

The Prince William Police arrested two suspects for a residential burglary on Hooe Road in Bristow, May 27.

May 26 at 10:06 a.m., officers responded to a residence located in the 12200 block of Hooe Road in Bristow to investigate a burglary. The homeowners reported to police that the burglary occurred between 9 a.m. and 9:45 a.m.

“The investigation revealed that entry was made into the residence through a rear door which was found damaged,” said police spokesperson Officer Nathan Probus. “The house was found ransacked and several items to include two firearms and credit cards were reported missing.”

Later that evening, officers located one of the stolen credit cards in the area of 7300 block Old Centreville Road. Several suspects were located in a nearby hotel room and detained without incident. A subsequent search of the hotel room revealed evidence of the burglary.

Further investigation by detectives with the Property Crimes Unit determined that the victim and the suspects were acquaintances.

Following the investigation, both of the accused were arrested. Additional charges may be pending. The investigation continues.

Arrested May 27:

Their court date is July 18, 2017 . Both were held without bond

All persons listed above should be considered innocent until proven guilty. Information for this article was provided by a Prince William Police crime report dated July 2, 2017.

