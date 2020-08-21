Police Arrest Woman for Assault & Battery on LEO in Gainesville

Prince William Police arrested a Culpeper woman for assault on a law enforcement office, today, after pulling her vehicle over in Gainesville.

“On August 21 at 12:18 a.m., officers conducted a vehicle stop on Lee Highway near Webb Drive in Gainesville for a driver who failed to stop within the turn lane on Linton Hall Road,” said police spokesperson Officer Renee Carr.

Officers made contact with the driver of the vehicle, Rochelle Daynor Watson, who police then determined to be under the influence of alcohol.

Officers took the accused into custody and when they attempted to place her in the police vehicle, she actively resisted and refused to follow the officer’s commands. Eventually the accused was secured and placed inside the vehicle.

“While attempting to escort the accused into the Prince William-Manassas Adult Detention Center (ADC), she kicked an officer,” said Carr. “A brief struggle ensued, and the accused was re-secured and escorted inside without further incident.”

The officer reported minor injuries.

Following the investigation, police arrested the accused, identified as Rochelle Daynor Watson, 32, of Martina Way in Culpeper, on Aug. 21, 2020.

During the investigation, the accused was found to be in possession of suspected illegal narcotics.

She was charged with assault & battery on a LEO [law enforcement officer], obstruction of justice, DUI 2nd, unreasonable refusal and possession of illegal narcotics.,

Her court date has been set for Dec,. 23, 2020. She is being held without bond.

No photo is available of the suspect.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Prince William County Police Department tipline at 703.792.7000 or submit a webtip to: www.pwcgov.org/policetip.

© 2020, Bristow Beat. All rights reserved.