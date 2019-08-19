Police Arrest Woman for Discharging Gun at Hylton HS

Prince William County Police Officers responded to Hylton High School located at 14051 Spriggs Road in Woodbridge to investigate a ‘shots fired’ call, Sunday, Aug. 18 at 10:26 a.m.

“The investigation revealed that the accused was walking towards the ballfield for a sporting event when she realized she was in possession of her holstered handgun,” said police spokesperson Sgt. Jonathan Perok. “At that point, the accused began walking to her vehicle in the parking lot. As the accused attempted to remove the holster and weapon from her belt, she engaged the trigger and fired a round.”

As a result, the round struck her in the lower body.

The woman was transported to an area hospital for treatment of a non-life threatening wound. The investigation revealed that the accused did have a concealed handgun permit.

No other injuries or property damage were reported.

Following the investigation, police arrested the accused, identified as Violet Christine Ross, 37, of Golden Horseshoe Court in Springfield, Aug. 18, and charged here with reckless handling of a firearm and possession of a firearm on school property.

Her court date has been set for September 30, 2019. She was released on a $3,500 unsecured bond.

