Police Arrest Woman for DUI, Child Neglect in Haymarket

Prince William Officers observed a 2007 Honda CRV unable to stay in its lane and exceeding the speed limit on James Madison Highway near Market Ridge Boulevard in Haymarket (20169), Dec. 24 at 2:25 a.m.

Officers initiated a traffic stop and made contact with the driver of the vehicle, identified as Barbar Corinne Schmidt.

During the interaction, officers determined she was driving under the influence of alcohol.

A 10-month-old baby girl was inside of the vehicle, in addition to one other adult. No injuries were reported.

Following the investigation, police arrested Barbara Corinne Schmidt, 26, of High Top Road in Lindon.

She was charged with felony child neglect, driving under the influence and reckless driving.

Her court date has been set for Feb. 19, 2020. Bond is unavailable.

