Police Arrest Woman for Multiple Burglaries in Yorkshire, Including a House of Worship

Prince William Police arrested a woman, overnight Thursday, who they believe is responsible for several burglaries and larcenies in the Yorkshire area of Manassas, Prince William, including a house of worship.

Officers responded to the Iglesia Pentecostal La Ultima Cosecha located at 8738 Yorkshire Lane in Manassas to investigate alarm activation, Nov. 8 at 12:28 a.m. A damaged rear window and appeared to be the point of entry into the church.

A police K-9 searched the area and located a woman on Old Centreville Road near Yorkshire Lane. Police detained her without incident.

The woman initially provided false identifying information to the officers. However, during the investigation, police connected her to additional burglaries in the area as similar methods were used to enter businesses.

Police believe she is responsible for commercial burglaries and attempted burglaries that occurred in the 8000 block of Centreville Road between November 5 and 8.

At the most recent burglary at Iglesia Pentacostal La Ultima Cosecha, a laptop and an undisclosed amount of money were reported missing.

Following the investigation, police arrested the accused, Shanice Shentel Yates.

Shanice Shentel Yates, 27, of 11904 Kahns Road in Manassas was charged with 2 counts of burglary, 2 counts of burglary at night, 1 count of false ID to law enforcement, 1 count of destruction of property and 1 count of larceny 3rd offense. (Photo unavailable.)

Her court date is scheduled for Dec. 17. Bond is unavailable.

