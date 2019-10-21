Police Arrest Woodbridge Man for Stabbing 8-year-old Daughter, her Mother

Prince William Police arrested a Woodbridge man, Friday, after witnessing him carrying an 8-year-old girl covered in blood down a stairway.

Officers responded to the Dominion Middle Ridge apartments located in the 3600 block of Meandering Way in Woodbridge (22192) to investigate a stabbing, Oct. 18 at 9:33 p.m.

When an initial officer arrived, they observed a man, later identified as Javier Mauricio Molina, carrying a child, an 8-year-old girl, who was covered in blood, down the stairs of the apartment building.

The accused was then seen putting the child on the ground where he proceeded to repeatedly strike her several times.

“The officer issued commands and quickly intervened to separate the accused from the child,” said police spokesman Sgt. Jonathan Perok. “The accused struggled with the initial officer until additional officers arrived at the location. The accused continued to struggle with officers as they attempted to place him in two separate cruisers.”

The accused was eventually placed in a prisoner transport van. Officers utilized issued trauma kits to render medical aid to the child until rescue personnel arrived on scene.

The child was found to have sustained multiple stab wounds to her body. While treating the child, officers learned of a second victim inside the family’s apartment.

Officers checked the apartment and located the child’s mother, identified as a 25-year-old woman, in the kitchen area of the residence also suffering from multiple stab wounds.

Officers again used issued trauma kits to provide immediate first aid to the woman.

Both victims were flown to an area hospital for treatment of serious, life-threatening injuries where they remained hospitalized.

The accused was determined to be the child’s father.

Following the investigation, the accused, identified as Javier Mauricio Molina was arrested.

Arrested on October 18: [No photo available]

Javier Mauricio MOLINA, 25, of Meandering Way in Woodbridge was arrested on Oct. 18 and charged with with 2 counts of aggravated malicious wounding.

His court date is pending. Bond is unavailable.

Police did not provide a photo of the accused.

