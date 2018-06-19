Police Arrested Maryland Man for Malicious Wounding, Hit & Run

Prince William Police arrested a Maryland man in Manassas, last week, for driving over a woman’s leg following a minor vehicle accident.

On June 13 at 6:05 p.m., Prince William Police Officers responded to the intersection of Prince William Pkwy and Hastings Drive in Manassas (20110) to investigate an assault.

The investigation revealed that the accused was involved in a minor two-vehicle accident with a 2007 Toyota Scion while driving a 2011 Ford F150 in the above area.

During the encounter, the accused, Robert Dale Warren, got out of his vehicle and confronted the driver of the Scion, identified as a 22-year-old woman. After an exchange of words, the accused struck the victim in the face.

According to police, Warren walked back to his vehicle and got in as the victim followed him. At some point, the accused placed the F150 into drive, which knocked the victim onto the ground, and the F150 proceeded to run over the victim’s leg.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with serious, non-life threatening injuries. Following the investigation, the accused, identified as Robert Dale Warren, was arrested without incident.

Police arrested Robert Dale Warren, 60, of La Plata, Maryland, June 14, 2018. He was charged with malicious wounding, assault & battery, and hit & run

His court date has been set for July 25, 2018. He is being held without bond.

