Police Ask for Help Identifying Body Discovered at Manassas Recycling Center

Detectives with the Prince William County Violent Crimes Unit are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the body that was discovered at the American Recycling Center, located at 10220 Residency Road in Manassas, on October 13, 2020.

“The found remains were significantly decomposed and have not been successfully identified through current investigative means,” said police spokesman 1st Sgt. Jonathan Perok. “At this time, detectives do not believe the victim’s death is the result of a homicide.”

Detectives are releasing the following descriptive information resulting from the autopsy examination in hopes of identifying the deceased and making notifications to a next-of-kin. More information will be released when available. The investigation continues.

“At this time, detectives do not believe the victim’s death is the result of a homicide.”

The deceased is described as a male, of unknown race/ethnicity, but likely of Hispanic, Caucasian, or Asian origin. He is believed to have been in his late 20’s to early 40’s, approximately 5’1”-5’4”, between 120-140 pounds with a smaller build. The man had a heart-shaped tribal tattoo on the left outer bicep and an outline of the Playboy bunny tattoo (not filled in) on the lower right waist line area

The deceased was wearing a dark-colored “New York Hard Rock Cafe” long-sleeved shirt, small dark-colored hooded sweatshirt, dark-colored straight-fit “Vintage Genes Black” denim jeans, and a dark-colored two-prong belt.

Prince William Police Previously Released the following information:

On October 13 at 7:58 a.m., Prince William Police Officers responded to the American Recycling Center located at 10220 Residency Road in Manassas to investigate a death.

“An employee reported to police that a body was located within the facility,” said a police spokesperson. “The body was decomposed and transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office for further examination and autopsy. “

Detectives from the Violent Crimes Unit are actively investigating to determine the cause of death. The victim’s identification will be released once confirmed and a next of kin has been notified. More information will be released when available. The investigation continues.

Anyone with information on a possible identity of the deceased is asked to contact the Prince William County Police Department tipline at 703.792.7000 or submit a webtip to: pwcgov.org/policetip.

© 2020, Bristow Beat. All rights reserved.