Police Catch Wanted Gainesville Man Following Reckless Handling of Firearm

Antonio Durham, 18, of Gainesville was wanted for grand larceny and possession of stolen property. Prince William Police caught up with Durham in Manassas, Tuesday evening, after he allegedly discharged two gun rounds into the sky and onto the ground.

Following an investigation, police arrested Durham and an associate, a 16-year-old girl of Woodbridge, who had been listed as a voluntarily missing juvenile. She was also charged with several felony offenses including grand larceny of a firearm.

May 22 at 9:43 p.m., officers responded to the 8100 block of Sinclair Mill Road in Manassas (20112) to investigate two suspicious persons walking in the area.

“When officers arrived, they located two shell casings in the roadway. While checking the area, an officer located the two suspicious persons walking along Sinclair Mill Road near Dumfries Road,” said police spokesman Officer Nathan Probus. “During the encounter, officers determined that one of the suspects, identified as Antonio Durham, was wanted for grand larceny by Prince William Police and possession of stolen property by the Haymarket Police Department.”

Upon searching Durham, officers recovered a concealed stolen handgun.

Police identified the second suspect, a 16-year-old female, as a voluntary missing juvenile of Woodbridge.

Upon searching the juvenile, items were recovered that had been stolen from a vehicle parked in the area. Further investigation determined that Durham also had discharged two rounds from the handgun into the air and ground as they were walking in the area.

No injuries or property damaged was reported. Following the investigation, the both of the suspects were charged.

Police arrested Antonio Durham, 18, of Cartagena Drive in Gainesville, May 23. Durham was charged with reckless handling of a firearm, carrying a concealed weapon, grand larceny of a firearm, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, petit larceny, and trespassing into a vehicle

His court date has been set for August 17, 2018. He is being held without bond.

Police arrested second suspect, a 16-year-old female of Woodbridge on May 23 as well. She was charged with grand larceny of a firearm, credit card theft, possession of a schedule I or II narcotic, petit larceny, and trespassing into a vehicle.

Her court date is pending. She is being held at the Juvenile Detention Center.

