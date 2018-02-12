Police Charge Driver in Gainesville Fatal Accident

Investigators from the Prince William County Police Crash Investigation Unit have charged the driver involved in Monday morning’s fatal crash in Gainesville that killed a 38-year-old man of Warrenton, Jose Nelvin Romero Maldonado.

Charges include involuntary manslaughter.

Vicente Martir Vides Vasquez is believed to be the driver of the Toyota 4-Runner, which ran off the road at 2:42 a.m., Monday, near James Madison Highway and Thoroughfare Road, killing the passenger in the back seat, who was thrown from the vehicle, and injuring a front-seat passenger.

Police were searching for Vides Vasquez who had fled the scene of the accident.

Deputies from the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office located the accused, Vicente Martir Vides Vasquez of Warrenton, walking along a roadway shortly after 1 p.m. He was not injured and was detained without incident.

Following the investigation, police arrested Vicente Martir Vides Vasquez, 21, of Jackson Street in Warrenton and charged him with involuntary manslaughter, hit & run causing death and driving without a license.

His court date is pending. He is being held without bond.

“Speed and alcohol use are believed to be contributing factors in the collision,” said Prince William Police spokesman Sgt. Jonathan Perok.

