Police Charge Hylton High School Student for Discharge of Gun in School

School Incident | Discharge of a Firearm STUDENT CHARGED

Prince William Police have charged a 16-year-old male student at Hylton High School in Woodbridge with possession of a firearm on school property, Tuesday, after he allegedly, accidentally discharged in an occupied classroom.

Prince William County police began to investigate the discharge of a firearm at Hylton High School, located at 14051 Spriggs Road in Woodbridge (22193), on April 30. The investigation revealed that shortly before noon, a noise was heard inside of an art classroom within the school.

According to police, at the time of the incident, there were other students and a teacher present in the classroom. Initially there was confusion over what the noise was. There were no initial indications of a shooting observed, other than a noise being heard.

“The teacher immediately notified school security and a student was identified as possibly making the unknown noise,” said police spokesman Sgt. Jonathan Perok. “The student was removed from the classroom and brought to the main office for questioning where the student was not initially cooperative with what had occurred or the nature of the noise. Other students who witnessed the incident were also not forthcoming with police during initial interviews.”

While questioning the involved student, class change inside the building took place. During a check of the room, Perok said the teacher located a trash receptacle that had damage consistent with a bullet strike. At that time, the School Resource Officer was notified. During a second check of the room, bullet fragments were located in the ceiling.

The firearm was not located on the student or during the search of the classroom. Once a shooting was believed to have occurred, the building entered a secure status while additional police resources responded to conduct a methodical search.

Due to the firearm not being located and class change already occurring, all students were held until police could ascertain the location of the weapon. Shortly before 5 p.m., officers located the firearm, which was found hidden inside in an adjacent room, connected to the initial classroom where the incident occurred.

The investigation further revealed that the student was showing the weapon to other students in the classroom when it discharged.

The student involved reported a minor injury and was treated at the school. Following the investigation, the student, identified as a 16-year-old male, was charged.

A 16-year-old male of Woodbridge was charged with possession of a firearm on school property. His court date is pending. He is being held at the Juvenile Detention Center.

Previously released information can be read here.

Correction from Bristow Beat’s Facebook release. The gun had not been confiscated until just before 5 p.m.

© 2019, Bristow Beat. All rights reserved.