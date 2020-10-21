Police Charge Local Man with Incest, Sexual Assault of Minor in Bristow

Sexual Assault Investigation – On August 11, 2019, detectives with the Prince William County Police Special Victim’s Unit began an investigation into a sexual assault that reportedly occurred at a residence in the Bristow area of Prince William County between January 2016 and January 2018.

The victim, who was between 15-18 years of age at the time of the offenses, was sexually assaulted by the accused, who is a family member, on more than one occasion during the aforementioned time frame.

While investigating, detectives located inappropriate images of the victim on the accused’s electronic device. Following the investigation, on October 16, 2020, detectives obtained arrest warrants for the accused, identified as James Berkley Mason, who turned himself in on October 19.

Police arrested James Berkley Mason, 52, of Gainesville on Oct. 19. He was charged with 2 counts of aggravated sexual battery, 2 counts of indecent liberties, 2 counts of incest, and 1 count of use of a communication system to facilitate certain offenses involving children.

James Berkley Mason’s court date is pending. Bond is unavailable.

Anyone with information regarding the incidents listed in this report is asked to contact the Prince William County Police Department tipline at 703.792.7000 or submit a webtip to: www.pwcgov.org/policetip.

