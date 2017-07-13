Police Charge Man with Attempted Murder in Haymarket

Prince William Police arrested a man, Alec Michael Shrauder, 21, of Warrenton, Tuesday, on charges of attempted murder for an incident that occurred at a residence in Haymarket.

July 10, around 10:30 p.m., officers received information that Shrauder was possibly driving to a residence located in the 15600 block of Crestview Lane in Haymarket with a firearm.

According to police, Shrauder intended to confront two men who allegedly sexually assaulted a female acquaintance of his sometime between July 7 and July 9.

Officers responded to the residence while a police K-9 and helicopter searched the area for the suspect.

“Following an extensive search of the surrounding area, the accused was eventually taken into custody without incident on July 11 around 1:30 a.m. and subsequently charged,” said police spokesman Sgt. Jonathan Perok.

A firearm was also recovered nearby. The investigation into the alleged sexual assault is still on going.

Alec Michael Shrauder, 21, of Chittenden Drive in Warrenton, was arrested, July 11, charged with 2 counts of attempted murder and 1 count of use of a firearm in commission of a felony.

His court date has been set for September 25, 2017. He is being held without bond.

