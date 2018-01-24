Police Charge Man Suspected of Burglarizing Gainesville Daycare Center

Tuesday, Detectives with the Property Crimes Unit charged the suspect involved in a burglary on Oct. 5 to the Winwood Children’s Center located at 7830 Old Linton Hall Road in Gainesville.

“The investigation also revealed that the suspect used a stolen credit card from the Children’s Center at a business in Prince William County after the burglary,” said police spokesperson Officer Nathan Probus.

Following the investigation, detectives obtained warrants for the accused.

The accused was already in custody at the Adult Detention Center on unrelated charges. The investigation continues.

Police arrested Scott Douglas Gough, of Tall Timber Drive in Gainesville on Jan. 23. He was charged with one count of burglary, one count of grand larceny, one count of larceny with intent to sell, one count of credit card theft, two counts of credit card forgery, one count of credit card fraud, and one count of trespass into a vehicle.

His court date has been set for March 5, 208. He is being held without bond.

Commercial Burglary [Previously Released]

On October 5 at 6:00AM, officers responded to the Winwood Children’s Center located at 7830 Old Linton Hall Road in Gainesville (22125) to investigate a burglary.

Day care staff reported to police that sometime between 1:30 a.m. and 5:45 a.m., entry was made into the building through a window which was found open.

The unknown suspect(s) rummaged through the building and three busses parked outside. Several iPads, cell phones, and bus keys along with a computer laptop, business credit card, and a nebulizer machine were reported missing.

