Police Charged Haymarket Woman with Felony Child Neglect, DUI

Prince William Police charged a Haymarket woman with a Felony Child Neglect and a DUI, Friday, for driving drunk with her children in the car.

Officers stopped a vehicle on Heathcote Boulevard near Catharpin Road in Gainesville, Feb. 21 at 10:06 p.m., after observing the driver was unable to maintain her lane.

Officers made contact with the driver of the vehicle, Jessica Whitehead, and determined she was under the influence of alcohol. There were two boys inside the vehicle, ages 6 and 10, who were unharmed.

Following the investigation, police arrest Jessica Whitehead, 35, of Popes Creek Place in Haymarket and charged her with felony child neglect, driving under the influence, unreasonable refusal and obstruction of justice.

Her court date has been set for April 10. She is being held without bond.

The children were turned over to a family member.

Press release provided by police spokeswoman Officer Renee Carr.