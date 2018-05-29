Police Continue to Ask for Assistance in Locating Palmer Marsh

The Prince William County Police Department continues to ask the public for assistance regarding the whereabouts of Palmer Curtis Marsh, who was reported missing by family members to police on May 4.

“Contrary to a recent public comment and post on social media, there has been nothing of note located or any known contact with Palmer since he was last seen leaving his home on Burwell Road in Nokesville on May 2,” said police spokesperson Sgt. Jonathan Perok. “Palmer remains listed as missing and endangered. Police continue to ask the public and media to circulate Palmer’s photo.”

The FBI is assisting with the search.

More information about Palmer Marsh here.

Anyone with information on Palmer’s whereabouts is asked to call Prince William County police at 703-792-6500 or your local police department.

