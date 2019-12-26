Police Describe Denny’s Homicide, Armed Robbery

Prince William Police Officers responded to the Denny’s located at 8201 Sudley Road in Manassas, Prince William County (20109) to investigate an armed robbery, Dec. 26 at 2:25 a.m.

According to police, the investigation revealed that two armed suspects entered the Denny’s where one of the men brandished a handgun while the second suspect was armed with a baton.

The men ordered the patrons of the restaurant and employees to the ground while demanding their cell phones and wallets. The men further demanded money from the business.

As the suspects were leaving, the suspect armed with a handgun shot a 34-year-old man who was being cooperative while sitting on the ground as initially demanded.

The suspects also encountered a second male victim, who was walking into the Denny’s and unknowingly held the door for the suspects as they exited.

“The suspect armed with the baton struck the victim in the head then the second suspect shot the victim. The suspects then fled on foot,” said police spokesman Sgt. Jonathan Perok.

Officers, including a police K-9, and troopers from the Virginia State Police searched for the suspects who were not located. Officers rendered first-aid to the victims until rescue personnel arrived on the scene.

Both victims were transported to area hospitals where the second victim, identified as Yusuf Ozgur, 56, of Manassas, died as a result of his injuries. Mr. Ozgur worked for a food delivery service and was at the Denny’s to pick up a to-go order.

The first victim, who was dining at the establishment with other parties, was treated for serious injuries and is expected to survive.

There was a total of 23 persons at the restaurant during the incident, including employees and patrons. No money or property was taken from the business.

In partnership with the Federal Bureau of Investigation, a $10,000 reward has been offered for any information leading to the arrest and conviction of the individuals in connection to this incident.

More information will be released when available. The investigation continues.

Suspects’ Descriptions:

Two black males in their late teens to early ’20s, 5’10”-6’0” and approximately 180 pounds. They were last seen wearing all black or dark-colored clothing.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Prince William County Police Department tipline at 703.792.7000 or submit a webtip to: www.pwcgov.org/policetip.

There have been other incidents of masked armed robberies this week including an incident at Bowl America Manassas, Dec. 21, Comfort Inn Suites Manassas, Dec. 23 and Walgreens on Jefferson David Highway in Woodbridge, Dec. 24.

