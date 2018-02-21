Police, FBI Seek Public Assistance in Solving 2014 Murder of Glenda Coca-Romero

The Prince William County Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation continue to seek the public’s assistance in providing any information in connection to the murder of Glenda Marisol Coca-Romero who was killed on February 21, 2014 at the former Platanillos Grocery and Jewelry store located in the Woodbridge area of Prince William County.

In February 2015, the FBI Washington Field Office partnered with the Prince William County Police Department to offer a reward of $20,000 for the arrest and conviction of the suspects responsible for this murder.

Four years ago today, Glenda Coca-Romero was murdered at the Platanillos Grocery and Jewelry store, formerly located at 14342 Jefferson Davis Highway in Woodbridge, shortly before 9 p.m. A second female store clerk was also shot and wounded during the incident.

Video surveillance footage showed three male suspects, dressed in all dark colored clothing with their faces covered, entering the store and proceeding directly to the counter where Glenda, the other injured employee, and a customer were standing.

Both Glenda and the employee were shot before the men fled the business. The customer was not injured. A third employee was also inside the store at the time of the incident and was unharmed.

The suspects were in the store less than 20 seconds. No property or money was taken during the incident.

The Prince William County Police Department remains the lead agency in this investigation with the FBI providing investigative assistance.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact Prince William County Police at 703-792-7000 or by submitting an online tip at pwcgov.org/policetip. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to the FBI at tips.fbi.gov.

Information provided by Sgt. Jonathan Perok, Public Information Officer for Prince William County Police Department

