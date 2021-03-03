Police to Hold Virtual Session on Vehicle Crime Prevention

Prince William County, VA… The Crime Prevention Unit of the Prince William County Police Department hosts virtual presentation on preventing vehicle-related crimes on Thursday, March 11, 2021, beginning at 6 p.m. The event should last about an hour.

Join us to learn how to protect your vehicles from thieves. Topics covered include preventing larcenies from autos and preventing thefts of catalytic converters.

To join the training session:

1. Go to https://tinyurl.com/3nzkufpe 2. Enter your name and email address 3. Enter the session password: Theft 4. Click “Join Now”

To join by telephone instead, dial (US Toll) +1 (415) 655-0001. Enter access code: 160 488 7231

For more information, please call the Crime Prevention Unit at 703-792-7270.

