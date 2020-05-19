Police Identify, Charge Driver in Manassas Hit & Run

Fatal Hit & Run Crash Investigation *UPDATE – On May 18, investigators with the Crash Investigation Unit identified and charged the driver of the Nissan Xterra, one of two vehicles involved in the fatal hit and run crash that occurred in the area of Sudley Road and Balls Ford Road in Manassas on May 6.

The deceased victim was identified as Alberto Anthony Marino, 62, of Bristow.

“The driver of the Xterra is accused of striking the victim as he laid in the roadway after initially being struck by a vehicle described as a newer model, silver Toyota Corolla,” said police spokesman Sgt. Jonathan Perok.

The driver of the Xterra was identified from information obtained from the service station and was determined to have been traveling to Manassas for work on the morning of the crash.

Investigators are still seeking the identity of the driver in the Toyota Corolla that initially stuck the victim. The Corolla is likely to have damage to the passenger side of the front bumper and missing the passenger side mirror.

Walner Alberto Pichinte Echeverria, 35, of Monarch Road in Frederick, Maryland was arrested May 18 and charged with felony hit & run.

His court date has been set for September 15, 2020. He is being held without bond.

Vehicle Description: A newer model silver Toyota Corolla, with damage to the lower passenger side bumper and missing the passenger side mirror.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the Prince William County Police Department tipline at 703.792.7000 or submit a webtip to: pwcgov.org/policetip.

News about the hit & run previously released.

© 2020, Bristow Beat. All rights reserved.