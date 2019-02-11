Police Identify Student Suspected of Threatening Manassas Schools

UPDATED: Feb. 11, 2019 at 11 a.m.:

Detectives with the Manassas City Police Department have identified the juvenile who posted threats against Manassas area schools on Feb. 8 as a Stonewall Middle School student.

As the suspect is a minor, his or her identity is being withheld.

“Contact has been made with the student and the threat has been determined to be non-credible,” said police spokesman Sgt. Jonathan Perok. “The investigation continues and charges are pending.”

The threat identified six schools in the Manassas area of Prince William County, which included West Gate Elementary, Stonewall Middle, Sudley Elementary, Ellis Elementary, Loch Lomond Elementary, Sinclair Elementary, and Haydon Elementary and the Merit School in the City of Manassas.

Manassas City Police say the department will station additional police patrols at the schools “as an extra precaution,” but does not believe the suspect had a connection to those schools.

Parents are encouraged to monitor their child’s internet activity to ensure responsible use of social media platforms.

“The Manassas City Police Department takes all threats seriously and anyone with additional information on this case is asked to contact the Manassas City Police Department at (703) 257-8000.”

This article has been updated with statements from the Manassas City Police Department, Feb. 12 at 11:40 a.m. and again at 2:17 p.m.

Original Article:

The Prince William County Police Department in conjunction with Manassas City Police and additional law enforcement resources is actively investigating an anonymous threat that was posted on Instagram and brought to the attention of police on the evening of Feb. 8.

The Instagram account appeared to have been created shortly before the threat was posted and was shut down as part of the police investigation.

The threat identified six schools in the Manassas area of Prince William County, which included West Gate Elementary, Stonewall Middle, Sudley Elementary, Ellis Elementary, Loch Lomond Elementary, Sinclair Elementary, and two additional schools in the City of Manassas.

“Although believed to be unsubstantiated at this time, the investigation into the threat continues,” said police spokesman Sgt. Jonathan Perok. “The Prince William County Police Department takes all threats seriously and will aggressively seek to hold the individual who posted the threat and those involved accountable for their actions, including criminal prosecution, regardless of the intent of the post.”

“The Police Department and Prince William County Public Schools are committed to the safety and security of all students, faculty, and staff,” said Perok. “While no specific date was identified in the threat, additional precautionary security measures will be in place at those Prince William County schools identified in the post in the upcoming days while detectives with both agencies continue their investigation.”

“The Police Department continues to urge parents to take an active role in monitoring what their children are doing online, including the use of smartphone devices and social media.”

Anyone with information on the individual who posted the threat is asked to contact Prince William County Police at 703-792-6500 or Manassas City Police at 703-257-8000.”

