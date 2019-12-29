UPDATED: U.S. Marshalls Arrest Second Suspect in Denny’s Homicide

Updated: Dec. 29, 2:53 p.m.

Prince William County Police reported that Ryan Thomas Walker, who was wanted in connection to the Manassas Denny’s homicide, has been apprehended by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force in Maryland.

Bristow Beat will continue to publish information as it is released.

Original Story:

Prince William County Police identified Jordan Anderson, 22, of Manassas and Ryan Thomas Walker, 22, of Chesapeake Beach, Md. as suspects in the Dec. 26 homicide which occurred at the Denny’s, located at 8201 Sudley Road in Manassas.

Police arrested Anderson Dec. 29 in Fairfax County; they alleged he shot and killed Yusuf Ozgur and wounded a second man. Walker is actively being sought in connection with the investigation.

“Since the investigation began, police received over 100 tips and information into the case,” police spokesman Sergeant Jonathan Perok said.

Prior to this announcement, Police had asked residents to refrain from posting potential suspects on social media after photos of several individuals appeared.

Anderson was arrested based on forensic evidence collected at the scene; he is charged with one count of murder, one count of malicious wounding, and two counts of using a firearm in commission of a felony.

His court date is Feb. 6, 2020 and he is held without bond.

“The investigation into the additional cases believed to be connected to these two men is ongoing,” Perok said.

Walker is described as a white male, 5 feet 11 inches, 165 lbs with brown hair and brown eyes and is wanted on one count of murder, one count of malicious wounding, and one count of robbery.

“The suspect should be considered armed and dangerous,” Perok said.

Police request that anyone with information on Walker’s whereabouts contact Prince William County police at 703-792-6500 or their local police departments.

